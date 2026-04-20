Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OUST, IBM, GE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST), where a total volume of 7,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 775,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 22,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 27,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OUST options, IBM options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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