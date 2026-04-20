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OUST

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OUST, IBM, GE

April 20, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST), where a total volume of 7,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 775,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 22,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 27,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OUST options, IBM options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Analyst Least Favorites
 FXE Options Chain
 Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Analyst Least Favorites-> FXE Options Chain-> Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OUST
IBM
GE

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