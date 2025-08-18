Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, PSX, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 45,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 4,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 10,941 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 35,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

