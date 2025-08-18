Markets
ORCL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, PSX, JPM

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 45,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 10,941 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 35,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, PSX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AMAG market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AWSM
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JPED

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AMAG market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AWSM-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JPED-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
PSX
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.