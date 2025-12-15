Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, LLY, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 327,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 34,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 19,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 1,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

