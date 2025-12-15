Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, LLY, CRWD

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 34,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 19,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 1,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, LLY options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: IPO Videos
AMPY Stock Predictions
LESL Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.