Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, HD, FCX

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 22,843 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 81,030 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, HD options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PHM Dividend History
FOXF Historical Stock Prices
Kenvue RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.