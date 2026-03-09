Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, HD, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 159,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026 , with 8,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 22,843 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 81,030 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, HD options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.