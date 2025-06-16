Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORA, SDRL, VTLE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total of 2,344 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 234,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 386,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) saw options trading volume of 5,225 contracts, representing approximately 522,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) saw options trading volume of 7,257 contracts, representing approximately 725,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,300 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

