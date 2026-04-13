Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORA, JPM, CRDO

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 59,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) saw options trading volume of 37,011 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORA options, JPM options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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