Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORA, JPM, CRDO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 6,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 59,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) saw options trading volume of 37,011 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORA options, JPM options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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