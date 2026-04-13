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ORA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORA, JPM, CRDO

April 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 6,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 59,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) saw options trading volume of 37,011 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORA options, JPM options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Industrials Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCBG
 Top Stocks Held By John Paulson

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Industrials Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCBG-> Top Stocks Held By John Paulson-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORA
JPM
CRDO

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