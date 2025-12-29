Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ONON, PENG, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 20,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 12,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG) options are showing a volume of 3,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,401 contracts, representing approximately 740,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

