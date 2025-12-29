Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ONON, PENG, CHTR

Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG) options are showing a volume of 3,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,401 contracts, representing approximately 740,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ONON options, PENG options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TAIT
Funds Holding FSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.