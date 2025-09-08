Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ONON, NET, HIPO

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 11,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hippo Holdings Inc (Symbol: HIPO) options are showing a volume of 834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of HIPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of HIPO. Below is a chart showing HIPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ONON options, NET options, or HIPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
