Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ONON, NET, HIPO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 39,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 8,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,000 underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 11,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hippo Holdings Inc (Symbol: HIPO) options are showing a volume of 834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of HIPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of HIPO. Below is a chart showing HIPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONON options, NET options, or HIPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.