Markets
OI

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OI, AMC, FSLR

June 23, 2025 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), where a total volume of 5,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 599,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of OI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of OI. Below is a chart showing OI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 68,651 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 12,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 23,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OI options, AMC options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding NATI
 REFI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding NATI-> REFI Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OI
AMC
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.