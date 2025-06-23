Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OI, AMC, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), where a total volume of 5,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 599,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of OI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of OI. Below is a chart showing OI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 68,651 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 12,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 23,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

