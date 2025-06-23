Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OI, AMC, FSLR

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 68,651 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 12,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 23,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OI options, AMC options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
