Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, AMC, SLG

July 28, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 8,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 840,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 67,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 7,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 5,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, AMC options, or SLG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
