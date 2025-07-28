Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, AMC, SLG

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 67,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 7,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 5,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.