Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, AMC, SLG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 8,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 840,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 67,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 7,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 5,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, AMC options, or SLG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.