Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, ADBE, MHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 27,224 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 23,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 6,203 contracts, representing approximately 620,300 underlying shares or approximately 82% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, ADBE options, or MHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.