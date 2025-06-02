Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, ADBE, MHK

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 23,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 6,203 contracts, representing approximately 620,300 underlying shares or approximately 82% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
