Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NTRS, STT, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), where a total volume of 40,080 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 418.2% of NTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 20,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NTRS. Below is a chart showing NTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) options are showing a volume of 20,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.3% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 19,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

