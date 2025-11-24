Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NTRS, STT, LULU

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) options are showing a volume of 20,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.3% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 19,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
