Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSSC, BE, AAP

August 25, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), where a total volume of 1,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 123,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 57,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 10,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 10,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NSSC options, BE options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

