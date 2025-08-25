Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSSC, BE, AAP

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 57,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 10,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 10,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
