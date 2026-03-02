Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NKE, CRWD, LLY

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 25,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 1,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 19,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
