Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NKE, CRWD, LLY

March 02, 2026 — 02:39 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 86,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 25,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 1,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 19,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, CRWD options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

