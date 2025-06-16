Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, ROKU, VEL

June 16, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 45,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1190 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1190 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 57,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 17,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) saw options trading volume of 3,146 contracts, representing approximately 314,600 underlying shares or approximately 158.9% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,800 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
