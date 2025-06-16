Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, ROKU, VEL

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 57,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 17,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) saw options trading volume of 3,146 contracts, representing approximately 314,600 underlying shares or approximately 158.9% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,800 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
