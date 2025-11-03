Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, META, KMB

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 423,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 233% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 13,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) options are showing a volume of 45,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.1% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
