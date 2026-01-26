Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NET, DOCN, SWBI

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 15,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 3,863 contracts, representing approximately 386,300 underlying shares or approximately 79% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
