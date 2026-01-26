Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NET, DOCN, SWBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 21,942 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 15,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 3,863 contracts, representing approximately 386,300 underlying shares or approximately 79% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

