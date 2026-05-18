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NEE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEE, WYNN, REGN

May 18, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 41,783 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 17, 2027, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 7,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,517 contracts, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEE options, WYNN options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Dividend Stocks
 NWSA 13F Filers
 Louis Bacon Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

NEE
WYNN
REGN

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