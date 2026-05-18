Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEE, WYNN, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 41,783 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 17, 2027 , with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 7,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,517 contracts, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEE options, WYNN options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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