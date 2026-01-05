Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, SLB, JPM

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 222,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 6,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

SLB Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 90,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,700 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 66,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, SLB options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

