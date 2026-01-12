Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, CRSP, AZO

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) saw options trading volume of 9,323 contracts, representing approximately 932,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3550 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3550 strike highlighted in orange:
