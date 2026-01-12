Markets
MU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, CRSP, AZO

January 12, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 189,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) saw options trading volume of 9,323 contracts, representing approximately 932,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3550 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, CRSP options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks With Potential
 Constellation Brands Historical Earnings
 ETFs Holding TJX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Stocks With Potential-> Constellation Brands Historical Earnings-> ETFs Holding TJX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU
CRSP
AZO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.