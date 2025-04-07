Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MS, AA, DXC

April 07, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 46,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 28,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) saw options trading volume of 15,176 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, AA options, or DXC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

