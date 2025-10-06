Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRVL, HUM, UPST

October 06, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 122,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 12,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 42,922 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

