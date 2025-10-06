Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRVL, HUM, UPST

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 12,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 42,922 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, HUM options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding CRK
SPXV shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of INZY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.