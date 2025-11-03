Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MP, QGEN, ROOT

November 03, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total volume of 88,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,800 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 4,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 2,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 209,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MP options, QGEN options, or ROOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

