Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MO, IMNM, RSI

Immunome Inc (Symbol: IMNM) saw options trading volume of 6,200 contracts, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of IMNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of IMNM. Below is a chart showing IMNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rush Street Interactive Inc (Symbol: RSI) options are showing a volume of 5,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
