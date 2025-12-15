Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MO, IMNM, RSI

December 15, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 42,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 21,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Immunome Inc (Symbol: IMNM) saw options trading volume of 6,200 contracts, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of IMNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of IMNM. Below is a chart showing IMNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rush Street Interactive Inc (Symbol: RSI) options are showing a volume of 5,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

