Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MO, AMAT, MDT

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 45,622 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 5,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 35,762 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 7,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,000 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
