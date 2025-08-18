Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MO, AMAT, MDT

August 18, 2025 — 02:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 71,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 50,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 45,622 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 5,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 35,762 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 7,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,000 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, AMAT options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

