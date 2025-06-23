Markets
MMM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, SLG, VNO

June 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 16,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 10,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) saw options trading volume of 5,110 contracts, representing approximately 511,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) options are showing a volume of 6,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 677,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, SLG options, or VNO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ADAP Options Chain
 PDP market cap history
 BTC Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ADAP Options Chain-> PDP market cap history-> BTC Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMM
SLG
VNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.