Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, SLG, VNO

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) saw options trading volume of 5,110 contracts, representing approximately 511,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) options are showing a volume of 6,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 677,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
