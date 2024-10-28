Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, AMKR, TRUP

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 7,621 contracts, representing approximately 762,100 underlying shares or approximately 67% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,200 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 3,756 contracts, representing approximately 375,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,600 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMM options, AMKR options, or TRUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: YSG Options Chain
Institutional Holders of LPG
Funds Holding DRIO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.