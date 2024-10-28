Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, AMKR, TRUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 25,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 7,621 contracts, representing approximately 762,100 underlying shares or approximately 67% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,200 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 3,756 contracts, representing approximately 375,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,600 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, AMKR options, or TRUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

