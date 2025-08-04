Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, ADBE, ON

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 26,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 63,966 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 17,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
