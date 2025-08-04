Markets
MMM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, ADBE, ON

August 04, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 44,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.7% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 20,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 26,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 63,966 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 17,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, ADBE options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding HAFC
 RMP Options Chain
 Funds Holding RWL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding HAFC-> RMP Options Chain-> Funds Holding RWL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMM
ADBE
ON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.