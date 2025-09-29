Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, AS, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 19,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 12,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 19,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 16,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,133 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, AS options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

