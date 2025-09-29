Markets
MGM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, AS, MCD

September 29, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 19,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 12,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 19,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 16,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,133 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, AS options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 INDL Videos
 TUR Historical Stock Prices
 M Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
INDL Videos-> TUR Historical Stock Prices-> M Historical PE Ratio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGM
AS
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.