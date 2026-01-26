Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: METC, ZS, AVTR

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 5,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 592,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 40,608 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for METC options, ZS options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of ABEV
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMWB
Institutional Holders of NFTG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.