Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: METC, ZS, AVTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC), where a total of 12,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of METC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of METC. Below is a chart showing METC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 5,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 592,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 40,608 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for METC options, ZS options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

