Markets
MDB

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, XENE, SNOW

December 08, 2025 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 20,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: XENE) options are showing a volume of 6,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of XENE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of XENE. Below is a chart showing XENE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 42,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, XENE options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ISRG
 ROIQW Historical Stock Prices
 CLAQ shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ISRG-> ROIQW Historical Stock Prices-> CLAQ shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDB
XENE
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.