Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, XENE, SNOW

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: XENE) options are showing a volume of 6,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of XENE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of XENE. Below is a chart showing XENE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 42,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
