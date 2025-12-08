Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, XENE, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 20,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: XENE) options are showing a volume of 6,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of XENE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of XENE. Below is a chart showing XENE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 42,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

