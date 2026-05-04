Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, NPO, MCD

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) options are showing a volume of 1,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 19,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, NPO options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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