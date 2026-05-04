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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, NPO, MCD

May 04, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 11,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) options are showing a volume of 1,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 19,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, NPO options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Income Calendar
 Institutional Holders of TSLP
 Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Income Calendar-> Institutional Holders of TSLP-> Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDB
NPO
MCD

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