Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MCD, INTU, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 20,866 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 1,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 24,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 51,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, INTU options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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