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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MCD, INTU, OXY

June 01, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 20,866 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 24,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 51,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, INTU options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MCD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MCD
INTU
OXY

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