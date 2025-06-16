Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MCD, AMZN, NPO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 29,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 5,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 366,444 contracts, representing approximately 36.6 million underlying shares or approximately 101.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 33,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) options are showing a volume of 1,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

