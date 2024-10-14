Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MARA, WSC, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 359,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 31,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 22,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 7,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 741,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

