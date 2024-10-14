Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MARA, WSC, CROX

WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 22,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 7,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 741,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, WSC options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
