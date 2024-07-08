News & Insights

MARA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MARA, BURL, MTTR

July 08, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 195,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 23,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,588 contracts, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,800 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) options are showing a volume of 10,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, BURL options, or MTTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
