Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MARA, BURL, MTTR

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,588 contracts, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,800 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) options are showing a volume of 10,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
