MAR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MAR, TXRH, AKAM

February 10, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 6,892 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 689,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) options are showing a volume of 4,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 7,789 contracts, representing approximately 778,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

