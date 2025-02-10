Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MAR, TXRH, AKAM

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) options are showing a volume of 4,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 7,789 contracts, representing approximately 778,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MAR options, TXRH options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Earnings Surprises
PFL Insider Buying
SBGL Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.