Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LYFT, PENG, BBWI

October 06, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 155,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 25,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG) saw options trading volume of 6,200 contracts, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,100 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 41,950 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 13,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, PENG options, or BBWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:
