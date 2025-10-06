Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LYFT, PENG, BBWI

Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG) saw options trading volume of 6,200 contracts, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,100 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 41,950 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 13,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
