Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, LLY, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 17,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 24,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 118,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

