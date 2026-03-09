Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, LLY, NKE

March 09, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 17,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 24,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 118,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, LLY options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
