LULU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, AXSM, FLG

November 25, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 13,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 4,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,800 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) options are showing a volume of 41,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,500 underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

