LQDA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LQDA, CENX, CRM

June 02, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 13,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,300 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) saw options trading volume of 9,697 contracts, representing approximately 969,700 underlying shares or approximately 63% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 46,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

