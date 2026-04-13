Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, APP, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 24,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 9,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,400 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 34,847 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 67,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, APP options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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