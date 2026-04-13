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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, APP, SCHW

April 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 24,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,400 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 34,847 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 67,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, APP options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Steven Cohen Stock Picks
 CERU Price Target
 The Ten Biggest ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Steven Cohen Stock Picks-> CERU Price Target-> The Ten Biggest ETFs-> More articles by this source->

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LOW
APP
SCHW

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