Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LMND, KD, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 19,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 8,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD) saw options trading volume of 15,669 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 25,217 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

