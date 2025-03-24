Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LMND, KD, LLY

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD) saw options trading volume of 15,669 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 25,217 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, KD options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BJZ Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding CETX
Funds Holding VXUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.