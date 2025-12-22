Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, ORCL, GMED

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 268,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 26,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED) saw options trading volume of 11,646 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of GMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,700 underlying shares of GMED. Below is a chart showing GMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
