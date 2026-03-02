Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KTOS, NAT, RCAT

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 24,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,100 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Red Cat Holdings Inc (Symbol: RCAT) options are showing a volume of 61,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of RCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of RCAT. Below is a chart showing RCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
