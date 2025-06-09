Markets
KSS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KSS, EG, PLTR

June 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 57,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 25,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) saw options trading volume of 2,302 contracts, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of EG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of EG. Below is a chart showing EG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 479,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 24,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, EG options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
