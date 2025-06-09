Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KSS, EG, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 57,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 25,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) saw options trading volume of 2,302 contracts, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of EG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of EG. Below is a chart showing EG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 479,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 24,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, EG options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.