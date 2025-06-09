Markets
KROS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KROS, RH, ADBE

June 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Keros Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KROS), where a total of 6,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 655,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.6% of KROS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 645,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares of KROS. Below is a chart showing KROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 10,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 24,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KROS options, RH options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UNTY Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELV
 Funds Holding FDVV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UNTY Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELV-> Funds Holding FDVV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KROS
RH
ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.