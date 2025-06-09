Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KROS, RH, ADBE

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 10,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 24,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
