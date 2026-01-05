Markets
KGS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KGS, BLK, QXO

January 05, 2026 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS), where a total of 11,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.6% of KGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of KGS. Below is a chart showing KGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,960 contracts, representing approximately 396,000 underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1220 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And QXO Inc (Symbol: QXO) options are showing a volume of 47,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of QXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of QXO. Below is a chart showing QXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KGS options, BLK options, or QXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MOVE Split History
 PANL Next Dividend Date
 Funds Holding NBRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MOVE Split History-> PANL Next Dividend Date-> Funds Holding NBRV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KGS
BLK
QXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.