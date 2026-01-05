Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KGS, BLK, QXO

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,960 contracts, representing approximately 396,000 underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1220 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1220 strike highlighted in orange:
And QXO Inc (Symbol: QXO) options are showing a volume of 47,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of QXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of QXO. Below is a chart showing QXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KGS options, BLK options, or QXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
