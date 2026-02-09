Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KD, DDOG, TDC

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 62,594 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 6,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) options are showing a volume of 12,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,800 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KD options, DDOG options, or TDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SWAN Options Chain
CIH market cap history
AGRO Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.