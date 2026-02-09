Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KD, DDOG, TDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD), where a total of 26,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.3% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 8,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,500 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 62,594 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 6,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) options are showing a volume of 12,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,800 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

