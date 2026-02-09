Markets
JOE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JOE, ELF, TOST

February 09, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), where a total of 875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 182,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,800 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 9,828 contracts, representing approximately 982,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) options are showing a volume of 51,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 22,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JOE options, ELF options, or TOST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

